Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $265.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $248.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.07. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $2,007,253.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,008 shares in the company, valued at $29,370,826.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 791,937 shares of company stock worth $183,337,250.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.