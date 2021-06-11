Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.
SNN stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
