Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

SNN stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

