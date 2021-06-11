SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 144,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,127,751 shares.The stock last traded at $10.09 and had previously closed at $9.55.

SDC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.25.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.