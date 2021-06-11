SmartCash 24-Hour Volume Tops $678,942.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $11.85 million and $678,942.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,995.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.64 or 0.06356653 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.00439380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.93 or 0.01562186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00154203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.90 or 0.00661983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.35 or 0.00444244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006454 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00040424 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.