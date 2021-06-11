Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $288,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In related news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $536,609.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,020.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,817,209 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.