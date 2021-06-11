Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 226.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

NASDAQ SIOX opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $115.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.43.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.