Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) CEO Sells $1,139,737.50 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SI stock traded down $5.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,998. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 2.62. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $280,000. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $14,217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 28.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $43,480,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $12,026,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

