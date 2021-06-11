Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,911,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,568,000 after acquiring an additional 55,421 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 463,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.24, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

