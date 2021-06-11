Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Signet Jewelers updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $- EPS.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $69.58 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

