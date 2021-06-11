Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIG stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.61. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $74.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

