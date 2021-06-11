Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $71.24. 11,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,931. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 2.61. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

