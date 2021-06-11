Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share.
Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $71.24. 11,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,931. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 2.61. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.