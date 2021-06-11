Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS.

Shares of NYSE SIG traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.79. The company had a trading volume of 37,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

SIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

