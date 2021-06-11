Signata (SATA) Hits Market Cap of $2.65 Million

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, Signata has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Signata has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $9,832.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signata alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00062258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00023495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00840238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00088813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.15 or 0.08447370 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,082,808 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.