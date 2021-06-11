Siebert Williams Shank Begins Coverage on Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Stock analysts at Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DEN. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

DEN stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.53 and a beta of 3.78. Denbury has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

