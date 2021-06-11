Short Interest in Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Drops By 90.0%

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WCUI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,268. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04. Wellness Center USA has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

Get Wellness Center USA alerts:

Wellness Center USA Company Profile

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Medical Devices, and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segments. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wellness Center USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellness Center USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.