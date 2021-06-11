Short Interest in Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Grows By 27,000.0%

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 27,000.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,802,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:WTII traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 4,428,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,816,152. Water Technologies International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Water Technologies International
