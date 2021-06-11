Short Interest in Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Grows By 27,000.0%

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 27,000.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,802,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WTII traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 4,428,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,816,152. Water Technologies International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Water Technologies International

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

