Short Interest in Photoelectron Corp. (OTCMKTS:PECN) Drops By 97.4%

Photoelectron Corp. (OTCMKTS:PECN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the May 13th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PECN remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02. Photoelectron has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

About Photoelectron

Photoelectron Corporation, a technology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of miniature x-ray systems for multiple market applications. It creates and adapts miniature x-ray systems for various applications in healthcare and nonhealthcare related markets. The company offers micro-adaptive x-ray systems designed for x-ray fluorescence analysis, intravascular radiation therapy, brachytherapy, radiosurgery, intraoperative radiation therapy, and instrumentation to the industrial and medical markets through original equipment manufacturers.

