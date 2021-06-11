Short Interest in M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Expands By 1,275.0%

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 1,275.0% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

MGPUF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.18. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGPUF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&G from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&G presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

