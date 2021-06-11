Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Increases By 1,701.4%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, an increase of 1,701.4% from the May 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUMIF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.68. 2,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66. Luminex Resources has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $0.81.

Get Luminex Resources alerts:

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. It explores for gold, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.