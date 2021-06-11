Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Decreases By 98.1%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the May 13th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KCCFF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.41. 15,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,664. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41. Kutcho Copper has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

