Short Interest in GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Declines By 96.5%

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the May 13th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBLX remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 778,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,733. GB Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05.

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

