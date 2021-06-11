Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Drops By 84.8%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the May 13th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period.

Shares of LEGR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,101. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $43.03.

