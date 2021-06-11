Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Declines By 88.2%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the May 13th total of 34,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in Castor Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 218,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 202,725 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Castor Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Castor Maritime by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Castor Maritime stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.38. 13,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,549,679. Castor Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $304.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

