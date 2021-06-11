Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of SRGHY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,381. Shoprite has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

