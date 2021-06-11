Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SGTI remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02. Shengtai Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
Shengtai Pharmaceutical Company Profile
