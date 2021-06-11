Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGTI remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02. Shengtai Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

Get Shengtai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shengtai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of glucose and starch products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides pharmaceutical and medical grade products, including dextrose monohydrate, dextrose anhydrous, dextrin, and pharmaceutical grade cornstarch; and rough glucose, dextrose monohydrate oral, and food and beverage grade cornstarch for the food and beverage, and processing industries.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Shengtai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shengtai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.