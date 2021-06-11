Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) VP Thomas A. Whitaker Sells 6,627 Shares

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $56.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

