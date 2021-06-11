ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy Sells 16,500 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $489.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.87 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $498.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 652.17, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $74,555,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $2,025,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

