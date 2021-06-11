Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Position Trimmed by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,516,000 after purchasing an additional 214,074 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,097,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,094,000 after purchasing an additional 254,885 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,085,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,733,000 after purchasing an additional 134,427 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Service Co. International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,736,000 after purchasing an additional 126,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,900,000 after purchasing an additional 638,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Service Co. International has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $56.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

