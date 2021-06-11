Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Insider Sells $187,881.00 in Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) insider Francine Kaufman sold 62,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $187,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.63). Equities analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink downgraded Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senseonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Senseonics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Senseonics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Senseonics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Senseonics by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in Senseonics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

