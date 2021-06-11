SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives $20.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $13,116,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $4,764,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $4,601,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $4,526,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $4,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEMR opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $21.02.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SEMrush will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

