SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $459.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report $459.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.20 million and the highest is $463.67 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $400.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,547. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

