Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,638 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,638 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $58,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

COLD stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -789.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $227,940.00. Insiders have sold 48,839 shares of company stock worth $1,847,970 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.