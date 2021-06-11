Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $44,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after buying an additional 1,026,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,535,000 after buying an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,369,000 after buying an additional 144,372 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,138,000 after buying an additional 132,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,866,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $169.86 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

