Sei Investments Co. Has $46.95 Million Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,672 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.34% of NICE worth $46,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 72.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NASDAQ NICE opened at $227.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.28. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $181.76 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.85.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.