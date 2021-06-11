Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $60,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Booking by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,754,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,636,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,324.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,356.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

