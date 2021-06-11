Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Chubb worth $53,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $165.46 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,970 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,982 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

