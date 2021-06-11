Sei Investments Co. Buys 23,154 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 520,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Copa were worth $42,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,116,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,715,000 after purchasing an additional 365,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,698,000 after purchasing an additional 382,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Copa by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE CPA opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.66. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. Equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

