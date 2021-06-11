SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Coverage Initiated at Cheuvreux

Equities research analysts at Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SEGXF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEGRO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.93.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

