Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Trims Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA cut its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Polaris by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Polaris by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,061. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,180 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.