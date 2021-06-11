Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Takes $209,000 Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CEQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 171,067 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 649,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,138,000 after buying an additional 77,206 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of CEQP traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.36. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 3.61.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CEQP. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.