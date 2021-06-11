Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Reduces Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.46. 8,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

