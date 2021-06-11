Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Invests $476,000 in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 1,557.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 149.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,527. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.