Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $401,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 179,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,379,355. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

