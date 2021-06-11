Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Buys 1,386 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Leidos comprises 1.4% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.47. 4,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,784. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

