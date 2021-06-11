SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.56 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130–0.040 EPS.

SCWX traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.20. 276,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,365. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 1.11.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

