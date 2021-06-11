Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.75. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $20.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.