Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $100.00 at Citigroup

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.96.

Shares of STX opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

