SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 98.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%.

Shares of SEAC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 407,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

SEAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

