SDL plc (SDL.L) (LON:SDL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SDL plc (SDL.L) (LON:SDL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.62). SDL plc (SDL.L) shares last traded at GBX 660 ($8.62), with a volume of 1,453,530 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £610.84 million and a P/E ratio of 28.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 660.12.

About SDL plc (SDL.L) (LON:SDL)

SDL plc provides language and content management solutions. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Content Technologies segments. Its products include SDL Tridion Sites, a web content management system; SDL Tridion Docs, a structured content management solution; SDL Tridion DX, an integrated solution that combines SDL Tridion Sites, SDL Tridion Docs solutions, and SDL Dynamic Experience Delivery; SDL Contenta Publishing Suite, a technical content creation, management, and delivery solution; SDL Contenta/Contenta S1000D, a solution for use of common source database to enhance productivity for technical authors, editors, and publishers in the creation, management, and delivery of S1000D technical publications; SDL LiveContent S1000D, an interactive electronic technical publishing solution; and SDL XPP, an automated PDF/print publishing solution.

