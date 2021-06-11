Scotiabank Analysts Give Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) a C$5.75 Price Target

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) has been given a C$5.75 price target by research analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karora Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of KRR stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.15. 110,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,418. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.02 and a 52-week high of C$4.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$608.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karora Resources will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

